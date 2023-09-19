Advertise
Woman arrested for dumping dogs at church

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A woman in Sterlington was arrested for abandoning four dogs outside a church near Farmerville, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

On Sept. 11 a video from the church pastor showed the dogs being left. The pastor said that someone had left the dogs in the parking lot and that no charges would be pursued if the person turned themselves in.

Despite the video garnering a lot of attention, no one came forward.

UPSO deputies began investigating and identified 40-year-old Jacquelynn Marie Foster as the owner. After the deputies contacted Foster, she admitted to abandoning the dogs.

Foster was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Her bond was set at $250.

According to UPSO, all four dogs have been adopted and were provided spay and neuter services by the Union Humane Society.

