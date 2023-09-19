Union Parish authorities arrest Sterlington woman for dumping dogs at church, caught on video

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington woman was arrested on September 11 after a video began circulating from a local church that showed her dumping four dogs on the church’s property.

The pastor of the church caught the woman on video abandoning the dogs in the parking lot. The pastor asked for whoever dumped them to retrieve them and there would be no criminal action taken. After the person never attempted to collect the dogs, the pastor shared another video that included the woman’s vehicle to be identified and asked once more for her to retrieve the dogs.

When she still did not retrieve the dogs, UPSO began investigating the incident. Deputies were able to identify the woman as Jacquelynn Marie Foster, 40, of Sterlington. Deputies made contact with Foster at her residence where she admitted to dumping the dogs. Foster was arrested for cruelty to animals and was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. Her bond was set at $250 and she was also ordered to pay for the expenses of housing and treating the dogs before she was arrested.

All four dogs have since found new homes and were provided spay and neuter services from the Union Humane Society.

