Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

ULM collects non-perishable food items for hunger-free campus donation drive

ULM collects non-perishable food items for hunger-free campus donation drive -2
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is getting everyone on campus involved in fighting food insecurity for students.

The university held its Hunger-Free Campus Donation Drive event Tuesday at 3 p.m. inside the Activity Center. Students, faculty and staff donated non-perishable food items to help stock the campus food pantry for students who struggle with having food.

The university held the drive in conjunction with the Louisiana Board of Regents’ hunger-free campus designation program.

RELATED CONTENT: Local universities activating hunger-free designation program on campuses

ULM officials said about eight to 10 students per week grab food from the pantry. One student said she donated because she wanted to help her peers have food on a daily basis.

“My freshman year... the girl who lived next door to me would only go to breakfast or she would only go to lunch. She never went more than once a day, so when I had extra swipes, I would swipe twice into the cafe and make sure she got to eat as well,” said ULM senior Sara Schneller.

The university reserved tickets for the first 300 donors to be able to attend its “Roll Away Hunger” event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Skatetown in Monroe.

Learn how more universities in northeast Louisiana are fighting food insecurity on campus:

Grambling State University: Tiger Resource Room

Louisiana Tech University: Little Free Pantry

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm, Mainly Dry Through Thursday, Limited Rain Showers Friday, Sunday

Latest News

ULM collects non-perishable food items for hunger-free campus donation drive -2
ULM collects non-perishable food items for hunger-free campus donation drive -2
West Monroe Police Department arrested Michael Ransom Jr. on September 18 following a traffic...
New Orleans Suspect in Custody Following Traffic Stop
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Charles Wainwright, 30, of Downsville on...
Deputies Say Man Led Them on Vehicle Chase
One man has been arrested and two suspects are on the run after police found a dog fighting...
1 suspect arrested, 2 on the run for dog fighting ring in Bastrop