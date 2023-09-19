ULM collects non-perishable food items for hunger-free campus donation drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is getting everyone on campus involved in fighting food insecurity for students.

The university held its Hunger-Free Campus Donation Drive event Tuesday at 3 p.m. inside the Activity Center. Students, faculty and staff donated non-perishable food items to help stock the campus food pantry for students who struggle with having food.

The university held the drive in conjunction with the Louisiana Board of Regents’ hunger-free campus designation program.

RELATED CONTENT: Local universities activating hunger-free designation program on campuses

ULM officials said about eight to 10 students per week grab food from the pantry. One student said she donated because she wanted to help her peers have food on a daily basis.

“My freshman year... the girl who lived next door to me would only go to breakfast or she would only go to lunch. She never went more than once a day, so when I had extra swipes, I would swipe twice into the cafe and make sure she got to eat as well,” said ULM senior Sara Schneller.

The university reserved tickets for the first 300 donors to be able to attend its “Roll Away Hunger” event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Skatetown in Monroe.

Learn how more universities in northeast Louisiana are fighting food insecurity on campus:

Grambling State University: Tiger Resource Room

Louisiana Tech University: Little Free Pantry

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.