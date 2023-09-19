Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - The Saints are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. They went on the road Monday night (Sept. 18) and pulled out a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Backup running back Tony Jones, Jr. rushed for two touchdowns. Taysom Hill also ran wild on the ground with 75 yards rushing on eight carries.

Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards.

In the third quarter, Chris Olave pulled in a one-handed catch for a 42-yard reception. His big grab setup the Saints at the Carolina 30-yard line.

That would eventually lead to Jones first score of the day, a 2-yard touchdown. It was Jones’ first NFL career TD. Jones was filling in for Jamaal Williams, who was lost to an injured hamstring in the first half.

Jones would punch in his second score in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown.

The Saints failed to find the end zone on two trips to the red zone in the first half. Instead, Blake Grupe connected on field goals of 28 and 23 yards in the first two quarters.

New Orleans is back on the road next week, facing the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Wisconsin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Sunny, Dry, Fire Concerns This Week
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

Latest News

Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter
Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home
Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge to surprise family with new home
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the...
Saints open Derek Carr era against Titans, Derrick Henry