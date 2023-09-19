Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 a.m. the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car accident on Finks Hideaway Road.

According to authorities, the car crashed into a deep ditch near the intersection of Old Sterlington Road. The driver was Freddie Cascio - owner and operator of Freddie Cascio’s Italian and Cajun Restaurant in Monroe.

Cascio was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

He died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

