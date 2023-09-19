Advertise
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Fatal Crash generic image
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 a.m. the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car accident on Finks Hideaway Road.

According to authorities, the car crashed into a deep ditch near the intersection of Old Sterlington Road. The driver was Freddie Cascio - owner and operator of Freddie Cascio’s Italian and Cajun Restaurant in Monroe.

Cascio was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

He died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

