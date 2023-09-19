Advertise
New Orleans attempted murder suspect arrested in West Monroe during traffic stop

Police Lights generic
Police Lights generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Michael Ransom Jr. on September 18 following a traffic stop before 11 p.m.

WMPD Street Crimes observed Ransom traveling east on Montgomery Ave. near Cherry St. with high beams on. According to the affidavit, Ransom failed to dim his lights for oncoming traffic warranting the traffic stop. The detective made contact with Ransom and found he had an outstanding warrant with the New Orleans Police Department for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Ransom was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for fugitive from justice.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

