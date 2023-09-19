Multiple agencies respond to woods fire in Winnfield

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Winnfield Fire Department responded to a woods fire that threatened structures around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 18. The fire was in an area between West Jones and Moss St. behind Henderson Apartments.

Eight Winnfield personnel responded to the fire. Winn Parish Fire District and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture dozer fire team were also requested to respond. Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from the structures.

Multiple fire lines were placed around the fire which burned close to four acres of land. No structures were damaged and the scene was eventually determined safe.

