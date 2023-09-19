Monterey man receives additional charges for second time as investigation into alleged sex crimes continues

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man who was previously arrested on Sept. 1 and received additional charges (on Sept. 11) following the initial arrest has now received even more charges in an ongoing investigation into alleged sex crimes, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Brent Book, 41, of Monterey, was arrested at the beginning of September after an investigation opened into alleged indecent behavior with juveniles. More charges were added to Book’s record as the investigation revealed electronic devices seized from his residence that allegedly contained material showing humans engaging in sexual activity with animals. On Sept. 18, even more charges were added as the investigation revealed new information.

CPSO says Book was rebooked on an additional charge of sexual battery of a victim under 15.

The updated list of charges is as follows:

Indecent behavior with a juvenile (Sept. 1)

Cruelty to a juvenile (Sept. 1)

Sexual abuse of an animal - 3 counts (Sept. 11)

Sexual battery, victim under 15 (Sept. 18)

RELATED: Monterey man arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles following investigation

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for updates as the story develops.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.