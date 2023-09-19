Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monterey man receives additional charges for second time as investigation into alleged sex crimes continues

Book is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.
Book is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man who was previously arrested on Sept. 1 and received additional charges (on Sept. 11) following the initial arrest has now received even more charges in an ongoing investigation into alleged sex crimes, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Brent Book, 41, of Monterey, was arrested at the beginning of September after an investigation opened into alleged indecent behavior with juveniles. More charges were added to Book’s record as the investigation revealed electronic devices seized from his residence that allegedly contained material showing humans engaging in sexual activity with animals. On Sept. 18, even more charges were added as the investigation revealed new information.

CPSO says Book was rebooked on an additional charge of sexual battery of a victim under 15.

The updated list of charges is as follows:

  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (Sept. 1)
  • Cruelty to a juvenile (Sept. 1)
  • Sexual abuse of an animal - 3 counts (Sept. 11)
  • Sexual battery, victim under 15 (Sept. 18)

RELATED: Monterey man arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles following investigation

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for updates as the story develops.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty & Sunny Week With Fire Weather Concerns

Latest News

Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal
Hamid Ghassemi
Man involved in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife sentenced to life behind bars
School hallway generic
2 NELA schools named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/19