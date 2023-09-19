Advertise
Memphis the Musical coming to Monroe

The Arts with Passion is preparing to bring "Memphis" the Musical to Monroe.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Arts with Passion joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about a new musical coming to Monroe. The director, Pashen Sims, and a lead to the musical, Melanie Walker, joined the show to talk about the play. It’s entitled “Memphis”, and it tells the story of a white DJ who falls in love with a black star. The story follows their journey, at a time when it’s against the law for interracial relationships.

Walker says it’s a story for people in all walks of life. The show takes place at the W. L. Jack Howard Theatre on Friday the 22nd at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday the 23rd at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $25 in advance, $35 at the door, and $45 for V.I.P. tickets.

