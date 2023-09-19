Advertise
LSP warns Louisiana residents of telephone scam

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After multiple citizen complaints from around the state, Louisiana State Police are making the public aware of a current telephone scam. Scammers are using the authority of LSP to obtain information and money from victims.

The scammers contact individuals by using a call that gives off the appearance that it comes from LSP. Complaints state that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and attempts to get personal information or money from the victim over the phone.

Troopers say the public should never give any personal information to unsolicited callers over the phone. LSP says they would never ask for identifying personal information or money over the phone.

If you would like to report a suspected fraudulent call, contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center at (225)-925-4192. The LPS online reporting system is also available on the LA-SAFE website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

