Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the U.S. Department of Education, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack sent letters to 16 governors regarding a $12+ billion difference in funding between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and non-HBCU land grant universities.

Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi were among the states listed.

RELATED STORY: “16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says”

“I am continually inspired by all that HBCUs have achieved despite having to punch above their weight. Our HBCUs graduate a huge share of our nation’s Black educators, doctors, engineers, judges, and lawyers.’ said Cardona. “These institutions and the talented, diverse students they serve must have equitable funding in order to reach their full potential and continue driving innovation.”

Vilsack said that governors need to take action.

“Some of the brightest minds and most impactful advancements in food and agriculture have taken root in our country’s 1890 land-grant universities, and I’m incredibly proud of the partnership USDA maintains with these invaluable institutions. We need governors to help us invest in their states’ HBCU’s at the equitable level their students deserve, and reflective of all they contribute to our society and economy,” said Vilsack. “The documented discrepancies are a clarion call for governors to act without delay to provide significant support for the 1890 land-grant institutions in their respective states. Failing to do so will have severe and lasting consequences to the agriculture and food industry at a time when it must remain resilient and competitive.”

The following shows the amount that the HBCUs in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi were underfunded:

  • Louisiana
    • Southern University and A & M College - $1,126,149,248
  • Arkansas
    • University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - $330,935,712
  • Mississippi
    • Alcorn State University - $257,807,216

To view the full list of governors who were sent letters visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

