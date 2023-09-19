La DOTD announces temporary bridge closure in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation announced that a bridge on La 576 will be closed temporarily. The closure will begin Saturday, September 23, and will remain closed for two days weather permitting.

The closure is located approximately three miles west of La 135, south of Alto. Closure of the bridge is due to the deterioration of bridge components.

A detour route will be available at La 576, La 622, La 135, and La 132.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

