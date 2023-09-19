Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm, Mainly Dry Through Thursday, Limited Rain Showers Friday, Sunday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It was a picture-perfect weather day for the ArkLaMiss, and more of this is on the way this week. Still changes are in the forecast for the end of the week. A few rain showers and storms may be around for Friday afternoon and evening. Even with the threat of rain by the end of the week, the weather will be very comfortable to warm this week, with temperatures generally reaching the low 90s and plenty of sunshine. After Friday’s rain chances, a few clouds will be around for the weekend, with more rain chances likely Sunday as a weak front sweeps across the region.  The weather dries out for next Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, expect a few more clouds across the region. Temperatures will lower to the mid 60s, not as cool as Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will be breezy as well.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny day with afternoon rain showers and storms likely. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy day with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

