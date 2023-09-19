KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty & Sunny Week With Fire Weather Concerns

It’s another beautiful afternoon across the ArkLaMiss. However, the dry conditions have prompted fire weather concerns. A statewide burn ban is still in effect for Louisiana. Burning anything outdoors is highly discouraged. Nonetheless, enjoy the comfortable weather! Humidity levels tick back up throughout the week, especially over the weekend. Highs this week will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The cool fall-like nights become more mild midweek. Limited rain and storm chances return after Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 90s with slightly higher humidity.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90 degrees.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures reach near 90 degrees.

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: More cloud cover with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect muggy conditions. Highs are in the upper 80s.

