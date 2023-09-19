Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Dimming Days: Understanding the Sunlight’s Shift as the Fall Nears

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the United States, we have been losing sunlight since the summer equinox on June 21. At first, we were losing daylight slowly, but now, the timeline has sped up. As we approach the autumnal equinox, we are losing two minutes of daylight per day. When the Autumnal Equinox occurs, we see an equal amount of daylight and nighttime.

Our last 8 p.m. sunset occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. In the span of only 45 days, we will have lost over an hour and a half of sunlight, making our last 7 p.m. sunset occur on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Once Daylight Savings Time ends in early Nov., sunrises will occur around 6:30 a.m., with sunsets being closer to 5:15 p.m..

Autumnal Equinox
Autumnal Equinox(Max)

The Autumnal Equinox will occur on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, which marks roughly 12 hours of sunlight. Our shortest day of the year will occur on the Winter Solstice (Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023). Monroe will see sunrise around 7:04 a.m. and sunset around 5:07 p.m., totaling 10 hours and three minutes of daylight. After December 21, the days start getting longer again.

Dimming Days
Dimming Days(Max)
Monroe Sky at 6 p.m.
Monroe Sky at 6 p.m.(Max)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in attempted murder suicide near Robeline
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Sunny, Dry, Fire Concerns This Week
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

Latest News

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon