Caddo Parish inmate escapes in Alexandria; APD searching for Jackie Brown

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is alerting the public that an inmate has escaped.

Jackie Brown, 21, is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

APD said that they were called to a local rehabilitation facility on Heyman Lane around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to an inmate from Caddo Parish escaping on foot. Brown was at the facility for health reasons and was not in APD’s custody.

APD has a heavy presence in the area, joined by other agencies, to find and apprehend Brown.

If possible, the public is advised to stay away from this area and report any suspicious activity.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

