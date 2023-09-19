Burglary suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit in Downsville

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Charles Wainwright, 30, of Downsville on Friday, September 15 after a brief vehicle pursuit.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence where a citizen interrupted a burglary in progress. the suspect, later identified as Wainwright, left the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. UPSO located his vehicle near the residence and attempted a traffic stop when Wainwright fled the scene.

Wainwright drove at a high speed, driving through both lanes of traffic in a reckless manner. Shortly after, he stopped his vehicle and deputies were able to take him into custody. Wainwright admitted to burglarizing the residence.

UPSO arrested Wainwright for criminal trespassing, simple burglary, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation. He was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on a $51,500 bond.

