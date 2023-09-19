Authorities respond to a Parkview apartment fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department and the Monroe Police Department responded to a structure fire at Parkview Apartments a little before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to officials, at least three apartments have severe damage. The fire started inside one of the top units before spreading. It is unknown what started the fire.

One resident was rescued out of the building and is being treated for burns on his arms.

We spoke to Monroe Chief Fire Investigator, Shabrodrick Jones, who is on the scene.

“The entire building is going to be an entire loss,” said Jones.

We will continue to update this story as more details are provided.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.