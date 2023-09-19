Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Aaron’s Aces: Jon Paul Shaw and Zae Brown

Caldwell’s dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns against Mangham
Caldwell’s dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns against Mangham.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell’s dynamic duo of quarterback Jon Paul Shaw and wide receiver Zae Brown connected for three touchdowns in their win over Mangham. Shaw’s 238 passing yards and four touchdowns and Brown’s 134 receiving yards propelled the Spartans to their first victory against the Dragons in ten years.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash
Monroe authorities respond to an apartment fire.
Authorities respond to a Parkview apartment fire
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline

Latest News

Caldwell’s dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns against Mangham.
Aaron’s Aces: Jon Paul Shaw and Zae Brown
Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina
Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter
gram vs florida memorial
Grambling gets first win of the season against Florida Memorial