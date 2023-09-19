Aaron’s Aces: Jon Paul Shaw and Zae Brown
Caldwell’s dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns against Mangham
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell’s dynamic duo of quarterback Jon Paul Shaw and wide receiver Zae Brown connected for three touchdowns in their win over Mangham. Shaw’s 238 passing yards and four touchdowns and Brown’s 134 receiving yards propelled the Spartans to their first victory against the Dragons in ten years.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.