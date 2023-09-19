1 suspect arrested, 2 on the run for dog fighting ring in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - One man has been arrested and two suspects are on the run after police found a dog fighting ring at a residence in Bastrop. On Sunday, September 17, Bastrop Police Department received an anonymous tip of dog fighting at a residence on Williams Dr.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found 20 pit bulls and bully mixed breeds chained throughout the backyard of the home. Each dog was covered in scars at different stages of healing and some dogs had severe wounds on their bodies.

Three subjects were at the residence at this time and attempted to keep the responding officer from the backyard. when backup was called, two of the subjects fled from the residence.

The officer’s body camera footage showed that the subjects gave false names; they were eventually positively identified by the video.

Justin Johnson has been arrested for 20 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and conspiracy to commit aggravated cruelty to animals. Additional arrest warrants are being issued for the remaining individuals.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.