Upcoming Richland Parish bridge closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a bridge in Richland Parish will be closed on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

The bridge is located on LA 576, approximately three miles west of LA 135, south of Alto.

According to the DOTD, the bridge will be closed to allow for routine maintenance.

There will be a detour on LA 576, LA 622, LA 135, and LA 132.

