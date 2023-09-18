Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed two people in Caldwell Parish.

On Sept. 18, just after 7 a.m., LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 133 near Bellview Lane. Melanie Gray, 60, and Brinkley Thomas, 43, both died as a result of the crash.

LSP says Gray was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, going north on La. Hwy. 133. For reasons still unknown, the Elantra left the road and hit a tree.

Gray, who LSP says was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Thomas, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

LSP says impairment is unknown, and routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LSP urges everyone to wear their seatbelt every time they are in a vehicle, no matter what.

“While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective thing people can do to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash,” LSP says. “Louisiana state law requires all occupants to be properly restrained in every seating position, day and night. It only takes three seconds. Always wear your seat belt. Every Trip. Every time.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
gram vs florida memorial
Grambling gets first win of the season against Florida Memorial
More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA.
West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve
Bulldogs drop to Mean Green, 40-37
Louisiana Tech mounts 4th quarter comeback, falls just short to North Texas

Latest News

ULM to host hunger free campus donation drive
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Landry keeps big fundraising edge, not counting money PACs, trial lawyers spend
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/15
Brave cave
Attorneys discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave