Unrestrained driver and passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed two people in Caldwell Parish.

On Sept. 18, just after 7 a.m., LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 133 near Bellview Lane. Melanie Gray, 60, and Brinkley Thomas, 43, both died as a result of the crash.

LSP says Gray was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, going north on La. Hwy. 133. For reasons still unknown, the Elantra left the road and hit a tree.

Gray, who LSP says was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Thomas, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

LSP says impairment is unknown, and routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LSP urges everyone to wear their seatbelt every time they are in a vehicle, no matter what.

“While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective thing people can do to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash,” LSP says. “Louisiana state law requires all occupants to be properly restrained in every seating position, day and night. It only takes three seconds. Always wear your seat belt. Every Trip. Every time.”

