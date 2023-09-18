Union Parish native looking to make a difference with her criminal defense law firm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claudia Payne’s law firm, The Payne Firm, has been working to provide a new outlook on the relationship between the community, law enforcement, and the district’s attorney. Payne’s firm has serviced over 200 clients in a two-year period and most of her clients have been from northern Louisiana.

Payne is from Bernice, Louisiana and has earned degrees from Grambling State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge. She was inspired to become an attorney as a child watching legal shows on television.

“I couldn’t have made a better decision than to come back to Ruston,” Payne said. “Ruston has definitely welcomed me in a way that is indescribable.”

Payne wants to expand take her approach to southern Louisiana and Texas.

