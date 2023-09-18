Advertise
ULM to host hunger free campus donation drive

(Source: University of Louisiana Monroe)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting the Hunger Free Campus Donation Drive Kickoff Event on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The event will be at 3 p.m. at the Student Activity Center located at 210 Warhawk Way.

ULM will be collecting non-perishable food to stock the campus food pantry. The pantry is open to ULM students who may be experiencing food insecurity.

RELATED STORY: “Local universities activating hunger-free designation program on campuses”

The first 300 people to donate will receive a ticket to “Roll Away Hunger,” an event that will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Skate Town in Monore. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to donate food for the pantry.

Dr. Valerie Fields, Vice President for Student Affairs, SGA President David Hernandez, and ULM President Dr. Ron Berry will be speakers at the donation drive event.

