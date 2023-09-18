ULM Honors Program enrollment increases for 2023-2024 academic year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is celebrating an increase in enrollment numbers for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Doctor of Physical Therapy program launched this semester with a total of 49 students, while the Doctor of Education program has a total of 252 students - the largest number to date.

According to ULM, the university saw an increase of 4% for first-time freshmen, a 4% increase in transfer students, and a 10% increase in Dual Enrollment students. Overall enrollment is up 62 total students compared to fall 2022.

The ULM Honors Program experienced a 38% increase in enrollment. A total of 132 freshman joined this year’s program, making it the largest-ever freshman class for the program.

ULM Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Mark Arant, said the increase is the result of hard work.

“Overall, the enrollment increase demonstrates the hard work of several dedicated staff and faculty that are dedicated to meeting our students’ needs,” said Arant. “The staff in Recruitment and Admissions worked incredibly hard this year to be successful. Because we are seeing increases through both new and recently innovated programs, ULM is making the case for the relevancy of a college degree by remaining diligent in our offerings.”

Dr. Joshua Stockley, the director of the ULM Honors Program, said that this year’s freshman class had an average GPA of 3.85 and included 21 valedictorians.

“The first thing that stands out is the strength of this freshman class; however, and equally exciting, is their diversity, enthusiasm, leadership, and future potential,” Stockley said.

This year’s freshman class is made up of 23% international students.

Deacon “Ivan” James, a freshman Honors Program student, said he knew he wanted to make ULM his home since he first stepped on campus.

“The honors program is full of opportunities: I have made friends that are pushing me to be the best version of myself. The professors are very approachable, kind, smart, and helpful. I am looking forward to these next few years,” said James.

The ULM Honors Program is open to all majors and offers many options for students while working within their degree program.

To learn more about the University of Louisiana Monroe’s honor program, visit their website.

