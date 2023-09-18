Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts prepares to bring “Music Man Jr.” to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As we inch closer to the Fall, a local organization is preparing to bring a story to life while putting the spotlight on local youth performers. Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts is preparing to perform the Tony award-winning musical comedy “Music Man Jr.”. The director of the play, Taylor Michiels, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss along with one of the stars of the play, Caroline Simmons, to talk about the upcoming performance.

The Academy will be performing the play from September 23rd to October 1st. The play is about Harold Hill, a scam artist who comes to town to take money from parents in town, trying to sell a boy band. Michiels says people should come out because it’s important to keep the arts alive in this community while putting a spotlight on young performers.

For ticket information, you can visit the organization’s website.

