Ongoing marsh fire in Houma flares up again, officials say

Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The ongoing marsh fire near Houma has flared up again, according to Terrebonne Parish officials.

With the fire spreading, Savanne Road has been closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Highway 311.

The Bayou Cane Fire Dept. says that the fire is currently in an area that can’t be reached by responding vehicles and is not considered a threat to any structures in the area.

If the fire does reach Savanne Road, responders will be able to move in and extinguish the fire, authorities say.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will send a contractor out to the area Tuesday (Sept. 19) with airboats and water pumps to try and pump water into the area to try to extinguish the fire.

