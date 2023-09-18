Advertise
Man dead, woman critically injured in attempted murder suicide near Robeline

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near Robeline, La. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBELINE, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic shooting that they’re calling an attempted murder suicide. A man died as a result.

On Sunday, Sept. 17 just before 10 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies and medical personnel responded to the 8600 block of Highway 6 near Robeline on reports that a woman had been shot at her home. Crews arrived at the house and found a 53-year-old woman on the floor with life-threatening gunshot wounds; she was pleading for help.

Emergency responders also found a 52-year-old man dead on the floor from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish coroner.

The woman was airlifted to a regional trauma center. As of Monday morning, she’s reportedly in critical, but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says according to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, the victim and the deceased man were former dating partners. Detectives believe the man went to the woman’s house Sunday night, entered the home, shot the woman multiple times, then turned the gun on himself. An autopsy will be performed on the man’s body.

The investigation is ongoing. A gun recovered from the scene will be analyzed by the crime lab. The names of the man and woman are currently being withheld, officials say.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-357-7830.

