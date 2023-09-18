LSP holding child seat safety checks in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police will be holding child seat safety checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week. Safety checks will be held throughout the state with one check being held in West Monroe.

LSP will be at The Assembly Church on Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Everyone who attends a child safety seat check will receive one-on-one instruction from a nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technician or instructor.

No appointment is necessary to attend the seat checks. Individuals can also apply for a free child safety seat here.

