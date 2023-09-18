Louisiana Tech named as Top Tier National University for 13th year

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University has been named as a Top Tier National University on U.S. News and World Report’s (USNWR) 2024 Best Colleges list for the thirteenth consecutive year.

The university ranked 12 places higher than last year’s list and ranked second among public universities in the state of Louisiana on the National Universities list.

Several of the university’s colleges received recognition in the rankings. The College of Engineering and Science ranked number 150 in the nation and the College’s Computer Science programs ranked number 229 in the nation. The College of Business undergraduate programs ranked number 211 in the nation moving up eight places from last year while the school’s Psychology programs received a spot on the newest U.S. News ranking.

“Louisiana Tech continues to rank among the best in the nation thanks to our collective commitment to excellence in the classroom and beyond,” said Dr. Les Guice, Louisiana Tech President. “This ranking is external validation of what we already know - Louisiana Tech provides an unparalleled education. We’ve continued to increase retention and graduation rates while attracting the most qualified students in our state and nation to Louisiana Tech. I could not be prouder.”

USNWR evaluated nearly 1,500 four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions for its 2024 rankings. Over half of a university’s ranking is comprised of the school’s success at enrolling, retaining, and graduating students from various backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.