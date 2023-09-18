Advertise
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Sunny, Dry, Fire Concerns This Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a beautiful and warm weather day across the ArkLaMiss. More of this weather is on the way through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Also, expect breezy conditions at times. This warmth, dry weather and wind will lead to fire concerns across the ArkLaMiss this week. Fortunately, the atmosphere does moisten up by this weekend, with rain chances around on Sunday. Enjoy.

Tonight, there will be a clear sky with calm wind and temperatures down to the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the low 90s and light wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated rain and storm chances. Temperatures will reach to 90 degrees.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

