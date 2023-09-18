Advertise
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Wonderful Weather for the Workweek

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good Monday afternoon! Have you been enjoying the weather lately? We have more of this pleasant weather in store this week. High pressure remains in control, keeping rain chances low and humidity levels down. Highs throughout the week will be on either side of 90 degrees. Our overnight lows will begin climbing back into the upper 60s as the week progresses. An area of low-pressure moves in over the weekend, bringing us our next best chance of rain.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Comfortable with highs near 90 degrees.

Tonight: Cool and mostly clear night. Lows fall to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: More sunshine. Highs top out on either side of 90 degrees.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 90 degrees with slightly higher humidity.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs reach near 90 degrees.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. High temperatures reach near 90 degrees.

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

