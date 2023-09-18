Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA.
West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve
gram vs florida memorial
Grambling gets first win of the season against Florida Memorial
Bulldogs drop to Mean Green, 40-37
Louisiana Tech mounts 4th quarter comeback, falls just short to North Texas

Latest News

BRPD "Brave Cave"
Attorneys discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave
Louisiana Tech named as Top Tier National University for 13th year
Road closure announced.
Hwy 425 in Winnsboro closed to fix major water leak
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Social security scams and a shredding event
Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about social security scams and a shredding...
BBB: Social security scams and a shredding event