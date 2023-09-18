Hwy 425 in Winnsboro closed to fix major water leak

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Hwy 425 in Winnsboro will be closed for a portion of this week, September 18, due to repair.

The Town of Winnsboro’s Facebook page says the closure will occur on Hwy 425 southbound between City Hall and the red light by the old Smith Furniture building.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be fixing a major water leak on the road. The closure is expected to last most of this week.

