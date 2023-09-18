Advertise
Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say

Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.(Source: NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. It poses no immediate threat to land.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

