BBB: Social security scams and a shredding event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about social security scams, but first, she informed us about an upcoming event geared to help people secure their identity. The BBB is having a shredding event on Wednesday, October 11th from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be in the north parking lot of Premier Plaza in Monroe, and Deal says you can shred 10 bags or less for free.

The scam Deal informed us about today deals with social security. She says ads about flex cards are confusing. A Flex Card is a stored value card that reflects the balance of your medical or dependent care reimbursement account or flexible spending account. Deal says to remember there is no new plastic Medicare card and she urges people never to give out personal information.

Deal wants everyone to know if you think you are being targeted by a scam, visit the Better Business Bureau website or the Social Security website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.