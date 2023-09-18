Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Attorneys to discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of attorneys and other officials announced there will be a news conference on Monday, Sept. 18 to discuss new developments in the investigation of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Brave Cave.

Attorney Ryan Thompson, Attorney Jessica Hawkins, Professor Thomas Frampton, and Civil Rights Advocate Gary Chambers are expected to unveil the latest developments in their investigation into BRPD’s involvement in the controversial ‘torture warehouse’, also known as the Brave Cave.

RELATED STORIES
I-TEAM: Woman alleges she faced body cavity search inside Brave Cave
I-TEAM: Attorney alleges client brutally beaten in BRPD ‘torture warehouse’
Mayor announces BRPD Street Crimes Unit will be disbanded, investigated amid Brave Cave fallout
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement

The news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The investigation into the Brave Cave has been a matter of great concern, with allegations of misconduct and abuse of power within the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the group.

Key highlights of the press conference include:

1. New Findings: The presenters will present the latest findings from their ongoing investigation, shedding light on the extent of the police department’s involvement in the “Brave Cave” and the actions taken by city leadership. They will also announce a new federal lawsuit alleging BRPD’s official policy was to conduct illegal, sexually humiliating strip searches of those taken to the torture warehouse.

2. Accountability and Transparency: The presenters will discuss their efforts to ensure accountability within the police department and address any systemic issues contributing to such misconduct.

3. Calls for Reform: The presenters will outline their vision for reform within the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city administration to prevent future incidents of this nature.

4. Community Impact: Learn about the impact of this investigation on the Baton Rouge community and how community members have been affected by the “Brave Cave.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA.
West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve
gram vs florida memorial
Grambling gets first win of the season against Florida Memorial
Bulldogs drop to Mean Green, 40-37
Louisiana Tech mounts 4th quarter comeback, falls just short to North Texas

Latest News

People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Social security scams and a shredding event
Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about social security scams and a shredding...
BBB: Social security scams and a shredding event
Fire along Hwy 42
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Ascension Parish
The Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts is putting the spotlight on young performers by bringing...
Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts prepares to bring “Music Man Jr.” to Monroe