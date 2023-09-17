Monroe NAACP chapter hosts luncheon to educate public about media use

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe and Ouachita Branch of NAACP hosted a luncheon Saturday to educate members and the residents on how to utilize the media as a tool for their platform. Keynote speaker for the event was Donecia Banks Miley.

Communication committee chair Lynetta Whitehurst said the goal of the luncheon was to show how media can highlight justice.

“One thing we wanted to do was talk about how media empowers justice,” Whitehurst said. “We will do that versus just having a lecture, so we want people to be interactive and engage and we want people to be empowered.”

