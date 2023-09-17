Advertise
Louisiana Tech mounts 4th quarter comeback, falls just short to North Texas

Bulldogs drop to Mean Green, 40-37
By Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech was down 30-14 to North Texas and former ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers entering the fourth quarter. With quarterback Hank Bachmeier having to come out of the game with a shoulder injury, backup quarterback Jack Turner led the Bulldogs to a 23-point fourth quarter comeback to tie the game. The Mean Green kicked a 31-yard field goal with seven second remaining to win the game, 40-37.

