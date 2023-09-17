Grambling gets first win of the season against Florida Memorial

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling gets back on their feet after starting the season 0-2 and get their first win of the year by beating Florida Memorial, 58 to 22. Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley continues to turn heads, finishing with 220 total passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Next Saturday, the Tigers are back at home and host Texas Southern for their first conference game of the season.

