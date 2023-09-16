West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve
More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter on Homecoming, 44-8. Ouachita falls to a tough 7A Conway, Arkansas squad, 49-14. Ruston wins on the road at Cabot, 28-17. Neville beats Huntington in convincing fashion, 50-20. Union suffers close road loss to Captain Shreve, 34-20.
