West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter on Homecoming, 44-8. Ouachita falls to a tough 7A Conway, Arkansas squad, 49-14. Ruston wins on the road at Cabot, 28-17. Neville beats Huntington in convincing fashion, 50-20. Union suffers close road loss to Captain Shreve, 34-20.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.