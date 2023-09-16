Advertise
West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter, Ouachita falls to Conway, Ruston beats Cabot, Neville destroys Huntington, and Union drops to Captain Shreve

More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe dominates Delhi Charter on Homecoming, 44-8. Ouachita falls to a tough 7A Conway, Arkansas squad, 49-14. Ruston wins on the road at Cabot, 28-17. Neville beats Huntington in convincing fashion, 50-20. Union suffers close road loss to Captain Shreve, 34-20.

Caldwell rolls past Mangham, Franklin Parish improves to 3-0 after beating Rayville, Wossman shows out on homecoming night against Mentorship Academy, OCS wins first home game against Mansfield
More Friday Night Blitz action from around NELA.
Friday Night Blitz Highlights: Week 3 Highlights Part 1
Chiefs beat Rams, 17-6.
West Ouachita takes down Richwood in battle of unbeaten teams
Sterlington comes out on top in overtime shootout against Oak Grove