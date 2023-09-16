ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts hosts first ever “Arts on the Bayou”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The first ever “Arts on the Bayou” was hosted Wednesday by the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts. Area high school students learned about instrumental and vocal music, theater and dance.

“We’re here to convince them and to show them that the arts create a viable path to enhance the quality of life whether you look at it just as something you enjoy doing, or whether it’s something that you want to pursue as a career option, all of those things are viable and they get a chance to come in and kind of be immersed in those things for a day,” Dr. Nicholas Bratcher said.

According to ULM staff, over 300 students took part in the event.

