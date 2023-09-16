Advertise
Sterlington comes out on top in overtime shootout against Oak Grove

Panthers beat Oak Grove for third straight time
Oak Grove faces off with Sterlington in Week 3 of high school football.
By Brendon Fairbairn and Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington and Oak Grove is always a matchup fans mark on their calendar every single year and this game lived up to the hype. The game went into overtime tied at 35 but the Panthers are the ones that claw away with a victory, 42 to 35. Sterlington improves to 2-1, while Oak Grove falls to 1-2.

