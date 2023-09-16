Sterlington comes out on top in overtime shootout against Oak Grove

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington and Oak Grove is always a matchup fans mark on their calendar every single year and this game lived up to the hype. The game went into overtime tied at 35 but the Panthers are the ones that claw away with a victory, 42 to 35. Sterlington improves to 2-1, while Oak Grove falls to 1-2.

