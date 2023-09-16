Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest

The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.(Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys for a string of shows this month as the band continues its national tour.

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love announced this week that Stamos would be joining the group for a few performances that include stops in Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Texas.

“We’re thrilled to have our brother John Stamos joining The Beach Boys for six of our upcoming dates this month!” Love shared.

Stamos’ first night with the band was Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a complete list of upcoming shows below:

Sept. 16 | American Music Theatre | Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Sept. 17 | Sea Hear Now | Asbury Park, New Jersey

Sept. 23 | Isleta Resort & Casino | Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sept. 24 | The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences | Lubbock, Texas

Sept. 25 | Majestic & Empire Theatres | San Antonio, Texas

John Stamos has had a longstanding connection with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he reportedly played his first official show with the iconic band in Philadelphia.

Stamos aimed to introduce the younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and featured the band on “Full House” and his subsequent television shows.

Throughout almost four decades, he has maintained an enduring friendship with the band.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the band’s legacy.

More information regarding tickets is available online as well as future dates to catch the band on tour this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
OJJ removes youth from West Feliciana facility
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued
Phone Outage generic
Ouachita Parish authorities experiencing phone service interruption
Ring photo of vandalism during Ocean Springs High School Homecoming Week
High school homecoming pranks have gone too far, parents say

Latest News

File - The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility...
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away -- unless consumers panic
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Post-tropical cyclone Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour
Thieves stole nearly $250,000 worth of watches from a Southern California jeweler during a...
Thieves steal nearly $250K worth of watches from jeweler during smash-and-grab
Thieves steal nearly $250,000 worth of watches from a Southern California jeweler during a...
Thieves steal nearly $250K worth of watches from jeweler during smash-and-grab
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial