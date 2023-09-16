Caldwell rolls past Mangham, Franklin Parish improves to 3-0 after beating Rayville, Wossman shows out on homecoming night against Mentorship Academy, OCS wins first home game against Mansfield
More week 3 highlights
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish pulls off the upset against Mangham, 40 to 28. Franklin Parish improves to 3-0 after beating Rayville, 45 to 20. Wossman put on a show on homecoming night, rolling past Mentorship Academy, 56-0. OCS is at home for their first game of the season and beat Mansfield, 31 to 6.
