Union Point Road to close for repairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Sept. 18 Union Point Road will be closed to all traffic on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The repair project is expected to take about three weeks.

Once the project is finished it will be inspected by the LDWF and reopened.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located about 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15 in lower Concordia Parish.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.