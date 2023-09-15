Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Union Point Road to close for repairs

LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Sept. 18 Union Point Road will be closed to all traffic on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The repair project is expected to take about three weeks.

Once the project is finished it will be inspected by the LDWF and reopened.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located about 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15 in lower Concordia Parish.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Diaz
Inmate caught after escaping in Wilkinson County, officials say
Garvin has joined the Ruston High football coaching staff.
Todd Garvin joins Ruston Bearcat football staff days after dismissal from WMHS
Leaders in St. Helena Parish held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, after this week’s...
St. Helena Parish officials release new details about deadly school shooting; classes to resume Tuesday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Fontenot's Cajun Way is the place for Cajun cuisine in Northeast Louisiana.
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot’s Cajun Way

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/15
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
OJJ removes youth from West Feliciana facility
Phone Outage generic
Ouachita Parish authorities experiencing phone service interruption