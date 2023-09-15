Ruston Farmer’s Market Celebrates 15 Years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Farmers Market will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary on Sept. 21, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the RFM building at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. The event will be open to the public.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for dinner and wine pairing from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. VIP guests will have access to valet parking and will receive a gift from RFM.

General admission with one free drink and a charcuterie table will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live music from “Mixed Notes”, catering from Desi Bourgeois of Grown and Grazed, and wine and other drinks from The Keg.

The celebration will feature a silent auction that will include items from local artists, chefs, and makers.

For more information, visit the Ruston Farmer’s Market website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.