Respiratory Infection Season Approaching

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With fall approaching, viruses like the Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are on the rise. Data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows that there are more than 5,000 new cases across the state in the last week with low to medium amounts of hospitalization in Northeast Louisiana.

“Make sure you practice hand and cough hygiene, make sure you wear high-quality masks for additional protection, especially if you have comorbid conditions, or immunocompromising illnesses, or disease states,” said Region 8 Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health in the Louisiana Department of Health, Dr. Tonya Hunter.

St. Francis Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Annecie Noel, said that she’s already seen some cases.

“I’ve been seeing a few cases in the clinic and also in the hospital, although not as high as what they were back in 2020, 2021,” Dr Noel said. “I know there were a couple of patients admitted to the ICU last week. So we are definitely seeing a rising number of cases.”

According to Dr. Hunter, there is a new tool to help fight RSV.

“The CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health are recommending this newly released CDC-approved RSV vaccination for adults aged 60 and older, and infants who are younger than 8 months born during or entering their first RSV season,” said Dr. Hunter.

At this time, the COVID-19 booster is not available in our area. It is expected to be offered as fall approaches.

Doctors said flu vaccines should be available in early October. The RSV vaccine is available now.

For COVID-19 updates, visit the Louisiana Department of Health website.

