Ouachita Parish authorities experiencing phone service interruption

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a phone service interruption. Authorities say the office’s main number (318-329-1200) is not working at this time.

Crews are working to restore service quickly. Authorities say this outage includes a large portion of Ouachita Parish.

During this time, OPSO says you can contact them at (318)-324-2500. 911 is still working but is to be used for emergencies only.

This story will be updated when the phone service is restored.

