Northeast Delta HSA holds inaugural Recovery Celebration Day at Forsythe Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Addiction professionals and citizens receiving mental health treatment are celebrating National Recovery Month.

The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority held its inaugural Recovery Celebration Day Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forsythe Park to raise awareness of substance use disorders and to celebrate individuals in recovery and the entire recovery community.

“We have agencies that work with the recovery community - both behavioral health as well as addiction disorders. We also have individuals who are currently in treatment as well as individuals who are living in recovery out with us today,” said Kara Etienne, Northeast Delta HSA’s opioid use disorder prevention manager.

Etienne said individuals pursuing recovery were able to learn about treatment options in the area at the celebration.

“We have NARCAN training on site today. We’re also providing fentanyl test strips. They’re also able to connect with other agencies and resources throughout our 12 parish catchment area,” said Etienne.

Etienne stated the celebration is a reminder to the community that recovery is possible for people living with an addiction.

“People are able to live and function every day - normal, happy, healthy lives while they work through their recovery process,” said Etienne.

Even though the event honored the recovery community, the inaugural celebration was free and open to the public.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority 24/7 Behavior Health Crisis Line at 800-256-2522 or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.